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Unnecessary Lockdown | Dr. Joel Kettner - Former Manitoba Chief Medical Officer
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58 views • November 26, 2020
As the world enters into second lockdowns, we sat down with former Manitoba Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Joel Kettner to discuss some of his views and opinions.
“The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms specify that severe societal restrictions must be justified by the severity of the threat and the necessity of the interventions.”
Joel Kettner (MD MSc FRCSC FRCPC)
“The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms specify that severe societal restrictions must be justified by the severity of the threat and the necessity of the interventions.”
Joel Kettner (MD MSc FRCSC FRCPC)
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