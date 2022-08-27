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Cops Remove 4-Year-Old Boy From School! Unmasked Kid Pushed Insane Covid Cult Teacher Over The Edge
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507 views • August 27, 2022

Stew Peters Show


August 26, 2022


Children are being swatted by cops for not wearing their masks!

An innocent 4-year-old was ripped out of class for enjoying his schooling, mask-free. California attorney Tracy Henderson and the child's father, Shawn join the show to detail the continuing Covid takeover and more!


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1hghrj-cops-remove-4-year-old-boy-from-school-unmasked-kid-pushed-insane-covid-cul.html


Keywords
californiaschoollifecultureboychildcopsattorneyshawncovidswattedtracy henderson4 years oldunmaked kidcult teachernot wearing maskscovid takeoverremoved from class
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