THEY ARE DEMONS IN USA ACTING AGAINST MANKIND FIGHT AMERICANS!

POWERFUL PRESENTATION FOR OUR WORLD TO WAKE UP!

SHARE SHARE SHARE SHARE RE UPLOAD DO NOT STOP THIS IS WAR





Christopher James brings forth once again massive truth backed by evidence.

Mankind must wake now they tentacles of evil are taking down mankind!





Millions are waking we must gather on mass and arrest them all straight into real COMMON LAW COURTS... show the world this evil and wipe it off the face of this earth... our world needs a light this is one powerful light.





Protecting your health has never been more important in our world as we are all under attack on multiple fronts.... LEARN the power of MASTERPEACE and then get it there is nothing like it in the world or it's results FACT not some sales pitch.









We are being attacked across the board and MasterPeace, FLFE.org and Relax Saunas are the most powerful solutions combined to help protect your entire immune system and mental state.





These are the links and pdf's proving this is not some sales pitch get these products asap to help your friends and family understand the power of truth that is foundational to all of them... taking action is not an option.





MasterPeace is the most amazing discovery in last 100 years it is removing naturally epic levels of forever chemicals in all our bodies while also removing MAC addresses injected via vaccinations worldwide... this allows this evil to get control of your body and why everyone must view and see the evidence VERIFIED on MasterPeace.





Protect yourself and your family and friends prepare massive chaos is upon our world learn the power of knowledge time is not on our side as supply chains breaking down worldwide.





MASTERPEACE is a game changer for our world and also under attack get it as it is a $1 a day to get and keep the forever chemicals out of our bodies and our brains from being compromised against the attacks that are occurring now thru food, water and our air.





To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc

Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU





MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-

masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html





MasterPeace MAC address evidence

PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf





Relax Saunas Canada is the most amazing sauna in world RESEARCH IT and learn why .

See my interview here... https://www.bitchute.com/video/112Xg0ted43z





Here is my link https://relaxsaunas.ca/awarriorcalls/

Member Code AWC2500CAN to get best price anywhere!!!





FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/





Alternate platforms...





YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@AWarriorCalls:3