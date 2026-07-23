BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THEY ARE DEMONS IN USA ACTING AGAINST MANKIND FIGHT AMERICANS!
A Warrior Calls
A Warrior Calls
2377 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
127 views • 2 days ago

POWERFUL PRESENTATION FOR OUR WORLD TO WAKE UP!

SHARE SHARE SHARE SHARE RE UPLOAD DO NOT STOP THIS IS WAR


Christopher James brings forth once again massive truth backed by evidence.

Mankind must wake now they tentacles of evil are taking down mankind!


Millions are waking we must gather on mass and arrest them all straight into real COMMON LAW COURTS... show the world this evil and wipe it off the face of this earth... our world needs a light this is one powerful light.


Protecting your health has never been more important in our world as we are all under attack on multiple fronts.... LEARN the power of MASTERPEACE and then get it there is nothing like it in the world or it's results FACT not some sales pitch.



We are being attacked across the board and MasterPeace, FLFE.org and Relax Saunas are the most powerful solutions combined to help protect your entire immune system and mental state.


These are the links and pdf's proving this is not some sales pitch get these products asap to help your friends and family understand the power of truth that is foundational to all of them... taking action is not an option.


MasterPeace is the most amazing discovery in last 100 years it is removing naturally epic levels of forever chemicals in all our bodies while also removing MAC addresses injected via vaccinations worldwide... this allows this evil to get control of your body and why everyone must view and see the evidence VERIFIED on MasterPeace.


Protect yourself and your family and friends prepare massive chaos is upon our world learn the power of knowledge time is not on our side as supply chains breaking down worldwide.


MASTERPEACE is a game changer for our world and also under attack get it as it is a $1 a day to get and keep the forever chemicals out of our bodies and our brains from being compromised against the attacks that are occurring now thru food, water and our air.


To order MasterPeace go to Https:/MpHCS.com/awc

Recent interview proving MasterPeace removes MAC addresses https://www.bitchute.com/video/pfHfneeuvQlU


MasterPeace 90 Day Trial Results https://rumble.com/v4ggy4h-

masterpeace-90-day-trial-results.html


MasterPeace MAC address evidence

PDF for Download https://awarriorcalls.com/pdfs/masterpeace/Summary.Report-MAC.Address.Study.Aug.2025.pdf


Relax Saunas Canada is the most amazing sauna in world RESEARCH IT and learn why .

See my interview here... https://www.bitchute.com/video/112Xg0ted43z


Here is my link https://relaxsaunas.ca/awarriorcalls/

Member Code AWC2500CAN to get best price anywhere!!!


FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/


Alternate platforms...


YourNews AWC page https://yournews.com/author/awarriorcallsoutlook-com/

Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@AWarriorCalls:3

Keywords
trumpevilisrael
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Israeli Army Builds Ground Barrier Extending Beyond Yellow Line in Gaza

Israeli Army Builds Ground Barrier Extending Beyond Yellow Line in Gaza

Garrison Vance
Former Swiss politician who championed child protection now faces life sentence for rape

Former Swiss politician who championed child protection now faces life sentence for rape

Cassie B.
France Approves Social Media Ban for Children Under 15

France Approves Social Media Ban for Children Under 15

Douglas Harrington
ICE Detains Relatives Sponsoring Migrant Children, Records Show

ICE Detains Relatives Sponsoring Migrant Children, Records Show

Morgan S. Verity
Senate Blocks Resolution to Restrict Trump&#8217;s Iran War Powers

Senate Blocks Resolution to Restrict Trump’s Iran War Powers

Garrison Vance
Journalist Ben Swann reports on ENGINEERED SCARCITY of global food, fertilizer, and fuel

Journalist Ben Swann reports on ENGINEERED SCARCITY of global food, fertilizer, and fuel

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy