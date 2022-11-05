Portrait of Obama, The Serpent from the Garden, It is Finished (Jonathan Kleck) u Tube - Cory Barbee

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Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:
Odysee - (NEW - Jonathan): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
Odysee (old channel - Zach): https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a
Odysee (old channel - Cory): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8
Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ee...
Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/th...
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0...
BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82...
Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa
Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck
Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/
Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven....
THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/
New Youtube (zach): https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz441...
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To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below:
KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com
Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n
Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/