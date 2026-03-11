Truth and Righteousness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Attacking/Bullying of Groung god Lifestyle: An unmarried single woman with 3 young children. The most High Yah is grieved. Attacking someone in this way on youtube to elevate another person or yourself is an action that is an antichrist spirit. The rich hath many friends: the poor is hated by his neighbor. The poor is near to God's heart.