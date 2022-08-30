



John Stossel





August 30, 2022





Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is another lesson in why it is bad for U.S. and Europe to move away from clean nuclear power.





The renewable replacements, solar and wind, can’t fill the void, so we become more dependent of fuel from places like Russia.





Nuclear power is green, safe, and relatively cheap if government allows it.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1h77hl-the-nuclear-option.html