The Nuclear Option

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John Stossel
August 30, 2022
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is another lesson in why it is bad for U.S. and Europe to move away from clean nuclear power.
The renewable replacements, solar and wind, can’t fill the void, so we become more dependent of fuel from places like Russia.
Nuclear power is green, safe, and relatively cheap if government allows it.
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