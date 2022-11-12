Dr.Tenpenny -“They Found A Way To Slow Kill People With These Shots So Most Don’t Connect The Dots”

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They Found A Way To Slow Kill People With These Shots So Most Don’t Connect The Dots
Since 2020 every single thing has happened that I said would happen
This death tsunami is arriving right now
Dr.Tenpenny;
I think we’re going to continue to find all sorts of miscellaneous stuff in these shots
They changed the recipe; ratios, deleted something, added something
No one should ever take another shot of any kind under any circumstance