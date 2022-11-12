Create New Account
Dr.Tenpenny -“They Found A Way To Slow Kill People With These Shots So Most Don’t Connect The Dots”
Vigilent Citizen
Published 16 days ago

They Found A Way To Slow Kill People With These Shots So Most Don’t Connect The Dots


Since 2020 every single thing has happened that I said would happen


This death tsunami is arriving right now


Dr.Tenpenny;

I think we’re going to continue to find all sorts of miscellaneous stuff in these shots

They changed the recipe; ratios, deleted something, added something


No one should ever take another shot of any kind under any circumstance

deathmurderinjuryvaccineblood clotsdr sherri tenpennyheart inflammationgraphene oxide

