Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Canadian Parliament Honours Nazi Waffen SS Soldier
channel image
The Kokoda Kid
87 Subscribers
78 views
Published Yesterday

And now for another exciting episode of Bizarro World, brought to you by Trudeau's Canadian Parliament. A former Waffen SS soldier is honoured by the Canadian parliament for his bravery in helping fight the Russians in WWll.

Something just doesn't seem right here?

Video source:

'Redacted' with Clayton & Natali Morris

Redacted News

Closing theme music:

'Reptilian World' by M33 Project

Free Music Archives

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted News or Free Music  Archive and this channel.

pce wed00:10

Keywords
nazicanadatrudeauzelenskyywaffen ss

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket