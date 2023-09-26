Canadian Parliament Honours Nazi Waffen SS Soldier

And now for another exciting episode of Bizarro World, brought to you by Trudeau's Canadian Parliament. A former Waffen SS soldier is honoured by the Canadian parliament for his bravery in helping fight the Russians in WWll.
Something just doesn't seem right here?
Video source:
'Redacted' with Clayton & Natali Morris
Closing theme music:
'Reptilian World' by M33 Project
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted News or Free Music Archive and this channel.
pce wed00:10
