⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1500, January 8, 2023

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

(8 JAN 2023)

Part 1

The combined grouping of RU troops (forces) observed the ceasefire along the entire line of contact from 12 p.m. on 6 Jan until 24 p.m. on 7 Jan in the areas of the SMO..

Within the ceasefire, the AFU continued to conduct heavy shelling of residential areas & RU positions.

In Kupyansk & Krasniy Liman directions, the AFU has fired 78 artillery & mortar shells.

In Soledar, Avdeyevka & Maryinka directions, the enemy used large-calibre artillery fire 155 times.

More than AFU 160 large-calibre shells & 20 multiple-laucnh rockets have been fired at residential areas of Donetsk.

The enemy opened artillery fire 89 times in Zaporozhye reg.

In Kherson & Krivoy Rog directions, UKR artillery has been used 55 times.

RU forces' return fire suppressed AFU artillery that had been firing on residential areas.

After the end of the ceasefire in Kupyansk direction, RU troops have attacked concentration areas of the AFU manpower & equip near Novosyolovskoye (LPR) & Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

More than 30 UKR servicemen, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 1 armored personnel carrier & 2 MV have been eliminated.

In addition, 2 enemy sabotage & recon groups have been eliminated near Kotlyarovka (Kharkov reg), & Novosyolovskoye (LPR).

In Krasniy Liman direction, after the end of the ceasefire regime, RU units have carried out artillery strikes against 2 attack groups of the AFU near Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR) and Serebryanka (DPR), as well as against concentration areas of enemy troops & equip near Makeyevka & Stelmakhovka (LPR). As a result of the strikes, more than 50 UKR servicemen, 3 armoured fighting veh, 1 pick-up truck & 1 motor veh have been eliminated. In addition, the AFU sabotage & recon groups have been destroyed near Artyomovka & Serabryanka.

In Donetsk direction, RU artillery strikes have thwarted the enemy's attempt to counterattack RU positions with a co of up to the 54th Mechanised Brig of the AFU in the direction Svornoye (DPRic). Up to 70 UKR personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehi, & 1 pick-up truck have been eliminated.

In S Donetsk direction, the actions of the AFU's sabotage & recon groups have been prevented near Novomikhaylovka, Vladimirovka, Pavlovka & Neskuchnoye (DPR).

More than 40 UKR servicemen, 1 armoured personnel carrier & 3 MV have been eliminated.

OP-tactical & army aviation, missile troops & artillery have neutralised munition depots of the AFU 95th AABrigade & the 60th Mech Brigade near Krasniy Liman & Konstantinovka (DPR), as well as 84 artillery units in firing positions, manpower & military equip in 117 districts.

In the course of the counter-battery fight, artillery crews of the howitzer battery of the 59th Mechanised Inf Brigade & Grad MLRS at firing positions have been eliminated near Karlovka & Konstantinovka (DPR).

Part 2The RU Aerospace Forces' fighter aircraft has shot down 5 UKR Air Force's aircraft.

1 UKR Su-27 fighter has been shot down near Lozovoye (Kharkov reg).

1 AFU Su-24 aircraft has been shot down near Izyum (Kharkov reg).

2 UKR Su-25 aircraft have been shot down near Nikolaypolye & Novyy Donbass.

1 UKR MiG-29 aircraft has been shot down near Vesyoloye (DPR).

Air defence facilities have destroyed 5 UKR unmanned aerial vehicles near Patalakhovka, Kuzyomovka, Kuzmino, Kremennaya & Pshenichnoye (LPR).

In addition, 10 HIMARS & Uragan multiple-launch rockets have been intercepted near Kremennaya (LPR), Orekhov (Zaporozhye region), Stepnoye (DPR) & Donetsk.

1 U.S.-manu HARM anti-radar missile has been shot down near Kurdyumovka (DPR).

In total, 365 airplanes & 199 helicopters, 2,848 unmanned AVs, 400 air defence missile systems, 7,449 tanks & other armoured combat vehicles, 972 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,787 field artillery cannons & mortars, as well as 7,965 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the SMO.

As a result of the criminal attack of Kiev regime, in the first minutes of JAN 2023, against the location of temporary deployment of RU military personnel near Makeyevka (DPR), the command of the combined group of troops carried out a retaliatory OP.

Over the past 24 hrs, RU reconnaissance assets have uncovered & reliably confirmed through several independent channels the temp deployment points of the AFU in Kramatorsk.

There were over 700 UKR servicemen in dormitory №28 & over 600 servicemen in dormitory №47.

More than 600 UKR servicemen have been eliminated as a result of a massive missile strike on these locations of temporary deployment of the AFU units.