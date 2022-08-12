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Canadian Pastor Artur Pawlowski won a major victory against the tyranny he has been facing for years. He joins me in this incredible interview to recount what God did for him because he stood for the truth, but not just for him, but for all those who have been taking that same stand. You don't want to miss this one!
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/artur-pawlowski-when-you-hold-the-line-against-tyranny-the-lord-will-uphold-you-video/
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