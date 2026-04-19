Passive Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others NOT Wear Sunscreen

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Video going over how wearing chemical sunscreen has got to be one of the dumbest things you can do since:
1. you're most likely already Vitamin D deficient
2. glyphosate is thought to suppress the activation of Vitamin D according to "Toxic Legacy" author, Dr. Stephanie Seneff
3. 5G & other non-native EMFs are thought to interfere somehow in Vit. D production according to retired neurosurgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse
4. you're not getting the best sleep that you can get
5. you're putting a toxic slew of chemicals on your body that gets absorbed into your bloodstream.
To be able to control your schedule so you can be oustide more during mid-day to get more ultraviolet B light by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, watch
https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching
& leave a VM @
786.441.2727
c: 305.297.9360
1+800.250.8975
To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
To learn how to need to eat up to 67% LESS food, visit any of the below
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores
tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore
tinyurl.com/The3PillarsOfHealthStore
tinyurl.com/WhatIsPrimaryNutrition
tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore
https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore
Since glyphosate is believed to suppress the activation of Vit. D, BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:
https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVitaminDLamp
OR
https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v
To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code
DANNY
To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code
howtodieofnothing
View a presentation at any of
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint
https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation
tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint
To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out:
https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v
OR
https://tinyurl.com/ShareTheBestVitaminDLamp
Learn all about HORMONE D at any of
https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDforDummies
https://tinyurl.com/TheSunshineHormone
https://Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies
To view The World’s Best Books, Videos, Experts, Organizations, & Companies about Light, Sunlight, & “Vitamin” D, visit any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVideosAboutLight
https://tinyurl.com/SunlightAndVitaminDinfo
https://tinyurl.com/LightForDummies
View my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing” at any of
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup
https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup
https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup
Watch videos @
https://brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy
Find Me on Instagram at
https://instagram.com/glyphosateGuy
To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide, visit any of
https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems
https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems
https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep
To join any of my Free, Virtual Bio- & Mito-Hacking, Wellness, & Longevity Clubs, visit:
https://tinyurl.com/WellnessAndLongevityClubsList
Forward me a copy of ur order &/or enrollment confirmation email(s) to all of the below:
& then leave me a VM at 786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, &/or toll-free #: 1+800.250.8975 so that I can ensure that ur order ships out, ASAP, &/or that U get off to a fast start
To meet w/ me, I'm @
7081 Environ Blvd
#639
Lauderhill FL 33319
dial #711 for entry into elevator lobby
15:40End Screen