BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Passive Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others NOT Wear Sunscreen
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
4 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • Yesterday

Video going over how wearing chemical sunscreen has got to be one of the dumbest things you can do since:

1. you're most likely already Vitamin D deficient

2. glyphosate is thought to suppress the activation of Vitamin D according to "Toxic Legacy" author, Dr. Stephanie Seneff

3. 5G & other non-native EMFs are thought to interfere somehow in Vit. D production according to retired neurosurgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse

4. you're not getting the best sleep that you can get

5. you're putting a toxic slew of chemicals on your body that gets absorbed into your bloodstream.


To be able to control your schedule so you can be oustide more during mid-day to get more ultraviolet B light by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watch

https://youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975

To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma


To learn how to need to eat up to 67% LESS food, visit any of the below

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores

tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore

tinyurl.com/The3PillarsOfHealthStore

tinyurl.com/WhatIsPrimaryNutrition

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore


Since glyphosate is believed to suppress the activation of Vit. D, BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVitaminDLamp

OR

https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code

DANNY

To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code

howtodieofnothing


View a presentation at any of

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation

tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint


To help others reduce their risk for all-cause mortality by becoming a LumaNova affiliate, fill-out:

https://affiliates.lumanova.com/register?parent=wExieyse3v

OR

https://tinyurl.com/ShareTheBestVitaminDLamp


Learn all about HORMONE D at any of

https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDforDummies

https://tinyurl.com/TheSunshineHormone

https://Linktr.ee/VitaminDforDummies


To view The World’s Best Books, Videos, Experts, Organizations, & Companies about Light, Sunlight, & “Vitamin” D, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVideosAboutLight

https://tinyurl.com/SunlightAndVitaminDinfo

https://tinyurl.com/LightForDummies


View my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing” at any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup


Watch videos @

https://brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy

Find Me on Instagram at

https://instagram.com/glyphosateGuy


To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep


To join any of my Free, Virtual Bio- & Mito-Hacking, Wellness, & Longevity Clubs, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/WellnessAndLongevityClubsList


Forward me a copy of ur order &/or enrollment confirmation email(s) to all of the below:

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

& then leave me a VM at 786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, &/or toll-free #: 1+800.250.8975 so that I can ensure that ur order ships out, ASAP, &/or that U get off to a fast start


To meet w/ me, I'm @

7081 Environ Blvd

#639

Lauderhill FL 33319

dial #711 for entry into elevator lobby

Keywords
dr jack krusespertibest vitamin d lampbenefits of sunlightsunscreen harms
Chapters

15:40End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;Terrain: The Workshops&#8221; on BrightU: Historical remedy reemerges for modern detoxification and disease reversal

“Terrain: The Workshops” on BrightU: Historical remedy reemerges for modern detoxification and disease reversal

Jacob Thomas
Could VITAMIN D be your brain&#8217;s best defense against dementia? New study reveals surprising link

Could VITAMIN D be your brain’s best defense against dementia? New study reveals surprising link

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Breath of Life: The silent war on your lungs

Breath of Life: The silent war on your lungs

Ramon Tomey
The Window Is Closing: AI Chatbots Are Poisoning Public Health with Misinformation

The Window Is Closing: AI Chatbots Are Poisoning Public Health with Misinformation

Morgan S. Verity
Pediatricians warn: GMO foods linked to increased glyphosate exposure in children

Pediatricians warn: GMO foods linked to increased glyphosate exposure in children

Belle Carter
Large-Scale Study Links Increased Daily Movement to Reduced Cancer Risk

Large-Scale Study Links Increased Daily Movement to Reduced Cancer Risk

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy