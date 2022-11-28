Create New Account
This dad LOST CUSTODY thanks to today’s GENDER WAR
What is happening
Published Yesterday |
Glenn Beck




Nov 22, 2022Jeff Younger’s son, James, began learning from his mother at age two that he actually is a girl. And that’s when Jeff’s battle to save his sons — James and his twin brother, Jude — began. The boys are now ten, living with their mother in California, and Jeff hasn’t been able to see them in over a year. He joins Glenn to share his entire story, and then Glenn asks a panel of legal experts how other parents could prevent similar nightmares moving forward. Watch Jeff’s entire segment — plus three more HORRIFYING stories — on Glenn’s latest TV special, ‘Targets of Tyranny.’ You can watch part of the special with the link below, or watch it in its entirety now on BlazeTV.com. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rj4W-... ► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL ►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn Connect with Glenn on Social Media: http://twitter.com/glennbeck http://instagram.com/glennbeck http://facebook.com/glennbeck



Keywords
dadchild abuseboyjamesglenn becksongender warjeff youngerlost custody

