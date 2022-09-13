Psychic Self Defense - The Mirror Meditation

Colors define an Aura but colors can also protect your energy field. This video presentation is called the Mirror Meditation and it's a very powerful tool for warding off any negative energies projected your way. Enjoy the vido and I hope you can apply this technique into your energetic tool box! With Love and Light Psychic Medium Mary Beth Wrenn
