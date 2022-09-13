Psychic Self Defense - The Mirror Meditation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Colors define an Aura but colors can also protect your energy field. This video presentation is called the Mirror Meditation and it's a very powerful tool for warding off any negative energies projected your way. Enjoy the vido and I hope you can apply this technique into your energetic tool box! With Love and Light Psychic Medium Mary Beth Wrenn