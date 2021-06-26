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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1512 - Ruth Durdin - Report on the crime
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20 views • June 26, 2021
The pair broke into Ruth’s home and attacked her. They then demanded her car keys as they rummaged through her home, before fleeing as police arrived. Ruth suffered broken ribs, a broken nose, and bleeding on the brain.
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