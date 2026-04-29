Iran, Ukraine & the Hidden Power of the City of London | Dr Dave Janda

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Dr. Dave Janda, former advisor and consultant to four presidential administrations, rejoins the program to break down the growing chaos across the globe and the power structures driving it. In this eye-opening discussion, he argues that the City of London sits behind both major conflicts in Ukraine and Iran, while also playing a central role in the 5th generation warfare being waged against the American people.

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We examine the larger backdrop of a worldwide struggle for control as the global economy rapidly shifts and a new world order emerges. Dr. Janda connects the dots between financial power, geopolitical conflict, information warfare, and the battle for sovereignty now unfolding in real time.

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You can follow Dr. Dave Janda on his website at https://DaveJanda.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further