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INTERSTATE LOCKDOWNS Imminent! New EO From Biden Outlines C-19 Checkpoints! (Restricted Republic)
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1160 views • January 30, 2021
RESTRICTED REPUBLIC
Interstate Lockdowns Imminent! New EO From Biden Outlines ‘Land’ COVID Checkpoints!
EO Blitzkrieg Biden has used his Dictator powers to push America towards losing more freedoms, rights and liberties than any U.S. President in history. But that is not where the control ends…oh, no. In between the lines of Executive Order after Executive Order comes into focus and more devastating path. If we were to tell you that State to State Border control…AKA LOCKDOWN…was around the corner, would you believe us? Well, let us show you why you should!
God Speed and God Bless,
Justus Knight
Interstate Lockdowns Imminent! New EO From Biden Outlines ‘Land’ COVID Checkpoints!
EO Blitzkrieg Biden has used his Dictator powers to push America towards losing more freedoms, rights and liberties than any U.S. President in history. But that is not where the control ends…oh, no. In between the lines of Executive Order after Executive Order comes into focus and more devastating path. If we were to tell you that State to State Border control…AKA LOCKDOWN…was around the corner, would you believe us? Well, let us show you why you should!
God Speed and God Bless,
Justus Knight
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