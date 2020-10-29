Why Is The Covid-19 Death Rate So Low?

In this video, we’re going to talk about COVID-19 and why the death rates are so low.If we take a look at the infection rate and death rate from April to October 2020, you’ll see some pretty big differences. Take a look:Infection rates:US - 2X moreFrance - 4X moreUK - 3X moreItaly - 2X moreGermany - SameSpain - 1.3X moreBelgium - 4X moreSweden - 1.7X lessDeath rates:US - 3X lessFrance - 6X lessUK - 10X lessItaly - 10X lessGermany - 10X lessSpain - 4X lessBelgium - 7X lessSweden - 30X lessInterestingly, you see a massive decrease in both infection rates and death rates in Sweden between April and October. Why—what’s so different about Sweden? Sweden didn’t go into a full lockdown. Instead, they focused on herd immunity.Now, let’s talk about the “second wave” that many are talking about right now. The second wave really means more testing. The more people are tested, the more infections you’re going to see. The transmission of the virus is actually 3X less between March and October.Why are COVID death rates decreasing so much? In past videos, I’ve talked about your immune system developing antibodies to certain viruses. B-cells make antibodies—this is part of your acquired immune system.Studies show that about 20% of the population has antibodies for COVID-19.We also have something called memory T-cells that act like antibodies. Since these aren’t actually antibodies, you may be tested for COVID and the test come out negative.Having similar viruses to COVID may build up memory T-cells that protect you from COVID-19—this is why many people don’t show any symptoms or very few symptoms to a COVID-19 infection.DATA: