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ATLANTA COPS UNJUSTLY ATTACKED FOR DOING THEIR JOB
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10 views • June 16, 2020
Dems are using what took place in Atlanta to continue the race war in America. When it's clear that this is not the same case as it was will George Floyd the Dems are saying it is. They are using this to attack President Trump and the Police to bring lawlessness to the American people. God help us...
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