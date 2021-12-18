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Anthony aucci reveals the secret of vaccines to the Facebook ceo
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107 views • December 18, 2021
Dear fans of Reena Alex Jerusalem from youtube. This video is for you about anthony faucci reveals the truth about vaccines injected to childrens caused adverse events or death before coronavirus pandemic.
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