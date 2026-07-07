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REMINDER 6yrs ago July 2020 The Covid-19 Hospitals TESTING Surge & Cares Act BIG Money 77k Payouts
The Covid-19 Hospitals TESTING Surge Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdowns. They Could get $76,975 per C19 admission. What could go wrong
https://www.hhs.gov/coronavirus/cares-act-provider-relief-fund/general-information/index.html#eligibility