"This NAZI spirit in Ukraine - it’s not the Ukrainians, it’s the CIA" - Christoph Hörstel, German politician

We must also understand that there's major sponsor of this Nazi spirit in Ukraine and it’s not the Ukrainians, it’s the CIA,’ said Christoph Hörstel, a German Politician and Head of the 'Deutsche Mitte' Party. According to him, Americans orchestrated everything currently happening in Ukraine long time ago.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.