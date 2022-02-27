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I took the vaccine without side-effects so does it mean the vax is safe?
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395 views • February 27, 2022
This is an extract of a video from a year ago in which Kamalpreet Singh and Dr Carrie Madej discuss why some people do not seem to get any vaccine side-effects, while others do. (4 minutes, subtitled).
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