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How to avoid procrastination when you are working from home?
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7 views • May 18, 2020
It’s in our human nature to avoid discomfort and effort.
Some people procrastinate because they are afraid of making a mistake or being criticized, others are spending too much time analyzing and writing plans about taking action and there are those who feel overwhelmed by running a business on your own.
To make matters worse sometimes working from home can add extra reasons to procrastinate.
This video is about how to deal with procrastination when you are working from home:
Some people procrastinate because they are afraid of making a mistake or being criticized, others are spending too much time analyzing and writing plans about taking action and there are those who feel overwhelmed by running a business on your own.
To make matters worse sometimes working from home can add extra reasons to procrastinate.
This video is about how to deal with procrastination when you are working from home:
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