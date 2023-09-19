The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 126 - "Rev 13" Now!

In this video I would like to talk about Revelation chapter 13 and its relevance to what is happening worldwide RIGHT NOW! There are so many bad and confusing messages being taught about Revelation that people are rightly perplexed and inclined to throw out the baby with the bathwater thinking it’s too hard to understand. This is the Devil’s aim; to cause people to become discouraged and reject ALL Biblical truth as a result of False Teaching. This is the purpose for False Teachers who serve Satan. Jesus and the writers of the New Testament WARNED repeatedly that MANY False Teachers would arise and HERE they are RIGHT NOW proliferating ALL over the social media platforms with their twisted messages.

"REVELATION 13 VERSES 16 & 17" ARE PLAYING OUT RIGHT NOW!

THE 3 IN 1 MICRO-NEEDLE MARK OF THE BEAST "PATCH" IS HERE NOW!

IN BODY DIGITAL "POINT OF SALE" OR POS IS A REALITY AND WILL ENSLAVE MANKIND!

