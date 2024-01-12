Become the Clay!

Dec 31, 2023 Rick's Alone Time with God: In order for me to use you, you need to submit as clay. If you continue to insist on being the potter of your life vs. allowing me to be the potter, then we both have no clay to work with. #BecometheClay #GodisthePotter
“Rick’s Alone Time with God” Blog: https://i.mtr.cool/lonhcuuwbf
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.