Covid shots were just a form of poison, says lawyer Todd Callender

"In 1994, in Cairo, Egypt, the nations of this world had a convention on population, and they agreed to eliminate 7 billion people.”

"You just released a book, "Disease X and Military Martial Law: Defeating the Globalist Plan to Depopulate the World and Enslave the Remnant"."

"Disease X and Military Martial Law explains how to defeat the “Great Reset” elite, who in the interest of global depopulation, aim to establish themselves as the New World Order ruling oligarchy, capable of subverting our national sovereignty through a One-World-Government United Nations World Health Organization, implementing forced inoculation of the global population with a new, lethal mRNA vaccine called a “replicon” in a government-engineered health crisis with the goal of killing billions of people."

"People are now coming to understand that the [COVID] shots that were given as a remedy were just a form of poison."

"Having had the experience of being in the vaccine business, where I came from, I spent 3 years literally behind enemy lines in Cuba in the vaccine industry."

"I saw it from an enemy nation point of view, and I saw it from a US point of view."

"I actually brought the WHO and Pfizer into Cuba and introduced them to the highest levels of the Cuban government, because it's one thing that I thought we could all agree on is health."

"That's when I discovered there's a really evil underside to this business."

"And the underside of that business is medical experimentation."

"Secondarily, it's about money, making people sick and making sure that the medical industry is well-populated with patients that have to spend money."

"So it's really this great giant plan that's been in existence really for more than 100 years."

"We've lived through part of it."

"Disease X is coming again."

"I wrote the book so that people could understand the true paradigm, what is happening from an insider's point of view..."

"... to the point where I filed a lawsuit against Lloyd Austin [retired United States Army four-star general who served as the 28th United States secretary of defense from 2021 to 2025] when he made the military mandate, and [I] served 1000 pages of evidence that included... information on how poisonous the shots were."

"Every test animal that took mRNA shots died, all of them for the last 20 years, and yet they're gonna give mRNA shots to people."

"[Writing the book] is about a service to humanity because... if people come to understand and recognize what they're seeing, they won't fall for it again."

This video clip is of lawyer Todd Callender talking to Seth Holehouse from "Man In America" on May 1, 2025.

The full 69-minute interview is posted on X here:

https://x.com/ManInAmericaUS/status/1918123249990340635

Todd Callender's new book "Disease X and Military Martial Law: Defeating the Globalist Plan to Depopulate the World and Enslave the Remnant" can be found here:

https://www.amazon.com/Disease-Military-Martial-Law-Depopulate/dp/B0F3SLG376

The United Nations document from 1994 titled "Population and Development: Programme of Action adopted at the International Conference on Population and Development, Cairo, 5-13 September 1994" is posted here:

https://www.un.org/development/desa/pd/sites/www.un.org.development.desa.pd/files/files/documents/2020/Jan/un_1995_programme_of_action_adopted_at_the_international_conference_on_population_and_development_cairo_5-13_sept._1994.pdf

