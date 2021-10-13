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Citizen Journalist Secretly Films 20 Year Pfizer Contractor...[12.10.2021]
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140 views • October 13, 2021
... on Covid Vax 'Skeptical of the Science'
A BRAVE private citizen independently obtained this recording and sent it to Project Veritas, proving that everyone has the capacity to EXPOSE the TRUTH. If you obtain any footage or information, send it to us at [email protected]
117,360 views Oct 12, 2021
Project Veritas
1.32M subscribers
https://youtu.be/UevFPD6AtgY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
A BRAVE private citizen independently obtained this recording and sent it to Project Veritas, proving that everyone has the capacity to EXPOSE the TRUTH. If you obtain any footage or information, send it to us at [email protected]
117,360 views Oct 12, 2021
Project Veritas
1.32M subscribers
https://youtu.be/UevFPD6AtgY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCL9PlYkRD3Q-RZca6CCnPKw
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