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7grainsofsalt: What is 'Rouleaux'? (The Liberty Beacon) [27.08.2021]
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42 views • August 28, 2021
What is rouleaux? Please reasearch for yourlself but links are below to watch entire video. Do not trust everyone, but test everything. As the Bible says, Do not put your trust in man, only in Jesus.
Videos & Links used
The Liberty Beacon, Rouleaux - https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/vaxxed-blood-shows-stacking-typical-of-blood-cancer/
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Rumble, More jäb bloodwork - https://rumble.com/vlmtkm-more-vaccine-bloodwork-blood-cells-reportedly-clotting-after-vaccine-clotsh.html
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Rouleaux info - https://www.reference.com/science/causes-rouleaux-formation-9bfdcf398ae0993f
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Freedom for Humanity - https://freedomforhumanity2016.wordpress.com/
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Antibody & jäb information - https://www.chop.edu/centers-programs/vaccine-education-center/vaccine-safety/antibody-dependent-enhancement-and-vaccines
209 views Aug 27, 2021
7grainsofsalt 3
683 subscribers
https://youtu.be/ujfGfgcoamo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEhZZ5KmCq2ik2Kv-q5e6XQ
Videos & Links used
The Liberty Beacon, Rouleaux - https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/vaxxed-blood-shows-stacking-typical-of-blood-cancer/
-- -- --
Rumble, More jäb bloodwork - https://rumble.com/vlmtkm-more-vaccine-bloodwork-blood-cells-reportedly-clotting-after-vaccine-clotsh.html
-- -- --
Rouleaux info - https://www.reference.com/science/causes-rouleaux-formation-9bfdcf398ae0993f
-- -- --
Freedom for Humanity - https://freedomforhumanity2016.wordpress.com/
-- -- --
Antibody & jäb information - https://www.chop.edu/centers-programs/vaccine-education-center/vaccine-safety/antibody-dependent-enhancement-and-vaccines
209 views Aug 27, 2021
7grainsofsalt 3
683 subscribers
https://youtu.be/ujfGfgcoamo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEhZZ5KmCq2ik2Kv-q5e6XQ
Keywords
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