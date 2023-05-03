Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
**WATCH OUT**SUDAN BIOLAB REPORTEDLY BREACHED. "NEVER LET A CRISIS GO TO WASTE" ...HEADS UP GUYS
46 views
channel image
LetsBoGrandon
Published Yesterday |

What an opportunity to blame someone who won't even be around to answer any questions, for realesing a new "viral" plandemic. This is a no brainer. I can't see em adding this up. This has narrative and reasons written all over it. Let's watch this space guys. Maybe up your immunity regiment until we see what's up. I think brucelosis bacteria is a perfect weapon to release in Africa and pretend it's a pandemic. So, I'm looking for it. Hit meeee! [email protected] 

Keywords
preppingsurvivalpandemicvirussudanviolabsmorebullshit

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket