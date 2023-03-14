UNA MUJER CABALGA LA BESTIA: ¿Qué lugar ocupa María?

Título en inglés: “A Woman Rides the Beast”
Hemos identificado a la mujer que cabalga la bestia como la ciudad del Vaticano y la falsa Iglesia Mundial que tendrá su sede central allí. Pero, ¿por qué se habla de una mujer sobre la bestia y no de un hombre? ¿Por qué a esta falsa Iglesia Mundial se le ve como mujer? Este criterio, como todos los demás en Apocalipsis 17, se ajusta perfectamente al Vaticano. La figura más prominente en el catolicismo romano es una mujer. Ella eclipsa todo lo demás, incluyendo a Dios mismo. Se ofrecen más oraciones a la María católica, y más atención y honor se le dan a ella que a Cristo y a Dios juntos. En todo el mundo hay miles de santuarios a María (y cientos de altares a otros “santos”), pero sólo hay unos pocos santuarios menores para Cristo.
