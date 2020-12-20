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Astronauts going wild trying to preserve Moon landing hoax
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459 views • December 20, 2020
Since America went to the Moon many other countries including China and India have recently claimed to also have been to the Moon, yet it was only a few years ago that NASA said we cant go to the Moon because we lost the documents, Lies, Lies, Lies, they are all liars and why they lie is still a mystery.
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