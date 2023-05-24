Apocalypse Watch E106: What is a Packaging Engineer? Target emulates Bud Light

Johnny Watcher, TwoShoes and Keghead examine the social, political and financial fallout from the Bud Light marketing fiasco and postulate that Target may follow their footsteps. The conversation takes a tangent as the crew debates exactly what a "packaging engineer" does.
