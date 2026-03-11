Getting Rid of Fear

There are two different agendas present on the earth. God offers love, mercy, and forgiveness. The fear-based program of Satan puts your faith in him. It’s a spiritual contrast of good and evil that pits God against a rebellious angel.

Jesus promised peace unlike anything the world has to offer. He doesn’t want you to be afraid, but you do need to be connected to Him. This is accomplished by reading the Bible and applying it in your life. Doing so with grow your faith as you realize that you don’t have to live with fear and anxiety because there is no crisis in heaven, God is on the throne, and He has a solution to every problem.

The Scriptures have the added bonus of building up your faith and highlighting the areas of your life that need improvement. Political leaders and the mainstream media use fear to hype situations and create the narrative they wish to portray, but the love of God is stronger than anything Satan and his minions have to offer. Which spirit is talking to you? The Spirit of God or an unholy spirit?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1857.pdf

RLJ-1857 -- APRIL 24, 2022

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