Restarting the Kitchen Reno Day 9 & 13 October 8, 2019
Hagenaars Family
Day 9 and Day 13 of the kitchen renovation restart.  The Pantry is out, more hidden junction boxes, and rodents chewed up the electrical again! The oven cupboard and fridge are gone.  Still lots left to do.


diyrodentsagarenovationstudsmoney pitfire hazardhagenaars familydivorce dustdown to the studs2x4electrical nightmarebad electricianelectrical wire damagenew electricalnew wiringbx wirereenforcingover engineeringbad carpenterstructural problemsload bearing wallkitchen makeoversupporting structurebad structure

