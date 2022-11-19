Create New Account
Del Bigtree - Red Pill Expo - Pandemic of Lies - Might Be the Most Powerful COVID Presentation You Will See
301 views
Published 9 days ago

Del Bigtree blows apart the lies we were fed about the COVID vaccine and the lies about Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine. The CDC and WHO are exposed for the deceivers they are and we get a glimpse into the Great Reset connection world wide.

Very powerful. Del with an emotionality at times that many of us feel delivers a very compelling, accurate and moving presentation that deserves wide attention. One note of caution: Language is strong at some points. Otherwise, prepare to be informed and moved.

https://deceptionbyomission.com

Keywords
politicspandemicmandatory vaccineshealth and medicinecoronaviruscovid19covidcovid19 vaccinecovid vaccinecovid pandemicgreat resetcovid panic

