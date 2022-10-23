Ο ΕΘΝΙΚΟΣ ΥΜΝΟΣ ΤΩΝ ΔΑΙΜΟΝΙΣΜΕΝΩΝ: “ΖΗΤΩ Η ΓΕΛΑΔΑ ΤΗΣ ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΚΗΣ ΨΥΧΟΚΤΟΝΙΑΣ ΜΕ ΤΟ ΚΟΡΩΝΟΕΜΒΟΛΙΟ ΣΤΑ 4”. THE NATIONAL HYMN OF THE DEMONS WITH COVID VACCINES OF DEATH https://ugetube.com/watch/HeZCOUF5OeXr92h , https://rumble.com/v1pf7l3-the-national-hymn-of-the-demons-with-covid-vaccines-of-death.html
ΨΥΧΟΠΑΙΔΟΒΙΑΣΜΟΣ ΣΕ ΜΙΑ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΑ ΣΗΨΗΣ ΠΟΥ ΠΡΟΣΚΥΝΑΕΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΗ ΨΗΦΙΑΚΗ ΔΙΚΤΑΤΟΡΙΑ ΤΩΝ ΠΡΟΔΡΟΜΩΝ ΤΟΥ ΑΝΤΙΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ ΠΟΥ ΘΑ ΕΜΦΥΤΕΨΕΙ ΤΗΝ ΤΑΥΤΟΤΗΤΑ ΤΟΥ 666 ΣΤΟΝ ΝΕΚΡΟ ΠΝΕΥΜΑΤΙΚΑ ΛΑΟ https://rumble.com/v1nfvqg-the-dead-soul-of-demonized-society.html , https://www.brighteon.com/773aa37b-2668-4e64-a475-1db24b0cdcbd , https://ugetube.com/watch/ESDgwa377wi6Kde .
"ΠΑΙΔΕΡΑΣΤΕΣ" ΚΑΙ "ΠΑΙΔΟΦΙΛΟΙ" ΝΑ ΛΕΤΕ ΕΠΙΜΕΝΟΥΝ ΚΑΠΟΙΟΙ ΣΤΑ "ΣΟΔΟΜΙΤΙΚΑ ΜΜΕ" ΚΑΙ ΟΧΙ "ΠΑΙΔΟΒΙΑΣΤΕΣ" ΣΑΝ ΝΑ "ΣΥΝΑΙΝΟΥΝ" ΣΕ ΕΡΩΤΙΚΗ ΠΡΑΞΗ ΔΩΔΕΚΑΧΡΟΝΑ ΠΑΙΔΙΑ ΚΑΙ ΝΑ ΜΗΝ ΒΙΑΖΕΤΑΙ ΤΟ ΣΩΜΑ ΚΑΙ Η ΨΥΧΗ ΤΟΥΣ (ΒΙΝΤΕΟ) https://rumble.com/v1oj9ja-soul-rape.html , https://www.brighteon.com/6f0b0f0d-a96c-4225-823a-22481fb404c0
, https://ugetube.com/watch/SaBRDcZfWhZQMnI
ORBIT SODOM SATAN ORBIT ΣΟΔΟΜΑ ΣΑΤΑΝΙΣΜΟΣ https://www.brighteon.com/b255983e-b768-4bc0-a034-bae3dcd89441 , https://ugetube.com/watch/trVOrYCTeHgJSZU , https://rumble.com/v1pe098-orbit-sodom-satan.html .
ΜΕ ΑΓΑΠΗ ΚΑΙ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥ,
Ευστάθιος Μοσχοβίτης
Η Ορθόδοξη Ομολογιακή και Δημοσιογραφική Ιστοσελίδα μου, my Journalistic Web
Site www.ελεύθερηβούληση.gr , www.freevolition.gr , https://web.archive.org/web/20220206223816/http://www.freevolition.gr/ και το Κανάλι μου στο Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freevolition , ΣΤΟ UGEtube https://ugetube.com/@freevolition.gr και στο https://rumble.com/freevolition . https://archive.org/details/@freevolition?tab=web-archive . Μέσα Κοινωνικής δικτύωσης: https://brighteon.social/@freevolition , https://togethergreece.com/freevolition.gr , https://twitter.com/freevolitiongr .
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.