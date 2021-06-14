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FLCCC Weekly Update— 6/2/2021 —The I-MASS Protocol for COVID-19 with Drs. Pierre Kory and Paul Marik
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123 views • June 14, 2021
FLCCC Weekly Update— 6/2/2021 —The I-MASS Protocol for COVID-19 with Drs. Pierre Kory and Paul Marik
FLCCC Weekly Update
15.1K subscribers
FLCCC Weekly Update— 6/2/2021
In this week's episode, Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Paul Marik introduce the I-MASS Protocol—which was created for generalized distribution during mass outbreaks and in low-resource countries.
To achieve maximal impact as well as ease of deployment with the lowest burden of required elements, the I-MASS treatment approach is centered on the fewest, core, high impact elements such as the drug Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic medicine that is on the WHO’s list of essential medicines, has been given 3.7 billion times around the globe, and has won the Nobel prize in 2015 for its global and historic impacts in eradicating endemic parasitic infections in many parts of the world.
The doctors also answer viewer questions.
Donate to the Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance, Inc
To educate medical professionals and the public in safe and effective ways to prevent and treat COVID-19.
Your donations will help support the FLCCC Alliance with the rising costs of public relations, research, medical education, translation, and advocacy.
Click here to make a donation:
https://covid19criticalcare.com/netwo...
GoFundMe: https://charity.gofundme.com/donate/p...
Buy FLCCC gear at:
https://theflcccstore.org/
FLCCC Weekly Update
15.1K subscribers
FLCCC Weekly Update— 6/2/2021
In this week's episode, Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Paul Marik introduce the I-MASS Protocol—which was created for generalized distribution during mass outbreaks and in low-resource countries.
To achieve maximal impact as well as ease of deployment with the lowest burden of required elements, the I-MASS treatment approach is centered on the fewest, core, high impact elements such as the drug Ivermectin, an anti-parasitic medicine that is on the WHO’s list of essential medicines, has been given 3.7 billion times around the globe, and has won the Nobel prize in 2015 for its global and historic impacts in eradicating endemic parasitic infections in many parts of the world.
The doctors also answer viewer questions.
Donate to the Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance, Inc
To educate medical professionals and the public in safe and effective ways to prevent and treat COVID-19.
Your donations will help support the FLCCC Alliance with the rising costs of public relations, research, medical education, translation, and advocacy.
Click here to make a donation:
https://covid19criticalcare.com/netwo...
GoFundMe: https://charity.gofundme.com/donate/p...
Buy FLCCC gear at:
https://theflcccstore.org/
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