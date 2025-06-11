"Millions would die and that's exactly what they want"

- Iran is next says Col. MacGregor (20:13)

https://youtu.be/EU_oDm1uWW0

Geopolitical Analyst Professor Marandi on the Iranian view of President Trump’s Demands for a Deal (59:01)

https://www.youtube.com/live/wR6Wcq2DClY





Above are two views of an approaching conflict with Iran if a deal is not quickly reached. Apparently the majority of the media believe neither of these two is credible. I think both of the above perspectives are correct about the disastrous effects on the U.S. and the entire world that such a conflict would bring.





Although I have been in agreement with many of the “social” issues the Trump admimistration has supported, I believe he appears to be backing the same foreign policy he seemed to want to stop.





American foreign policy has been unjust and immoral for many years now. America will not be great again unless it is good. I have looked at biblical reasons some Christians hold for supporting Israel. I have found both the biblical and historical support lacking. I believe Christians deceived into supporting Israeli policies are key supporters of injustices that will likely bring judgment on our country. You can find my reasons for thinking this here: ScipturalScrutiny.com/ch and ScripturalScrutiny.com/is .









