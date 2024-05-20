Create New Account
UN Replacement Plan
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday

UN Troops Being Brought In As Migrant Refugees

* Does the United Nations have a secret army of illegals already embedded in the U.S. for a hostile take-over?

* Our federal government has been conducting a wide-scale criminal operation to flood America with unvetted foreigners, distribute them across the country, and provide them with homes and financial support.

This is a deployment of violent, healthy, fighting-age men i.e. foreign troops in America.


The full episode is linked below.


Redacted News | Iran Helicopter Mystery Deepens, Global Terror Alert Issued By U.S. (20 May 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4wdy0l-breaking-iran-helicopter-mystery-deepens-global-terror-alert-issued-by-u.s..html

