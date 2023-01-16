Why Did Hunter Biden Pay $50,000 Rent to Joe Biden?

US House Republicans want access to the visitor logs at President Biden’s private home in Delaware. The White House said there are no records of visitors. Meanwhile, the Republican congressman leading the investigation into Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents said President Biden’s personal attorneys were still sifting through documents after the Justice Department appointed a special counsel to look into the scandal.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/16/23.

