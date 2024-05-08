Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Brandenburg Gate, Berlin's most Famous Landmark & nat'l Symbol of Germany, was painted in the symbols of the USSR - someone hacked the backlight, for Victory Day
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1026 Subscribers
57 views
Published 13 hours ago

The Brandenburg Gate, Berlin's most famous landmark and the national symbol of Germany, was painted in the symbols of the USSR. Looks like someone hacked the backlight.

Done probably for Victory Day, today May 8th. Victory Day is a holiday that commemorates the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945. German Instrument of Surrender late evening on 8 May 1945 (9 May Moscow Time)


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket