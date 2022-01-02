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Egon Von Greyerz: When This Happens, "Don't Buy Gold" (With Lynette Zang)
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1052 views • January 02, 2022
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Egon von Greyerz is the Founder and Managing Partner of Matterhorn Asset Management AG (MAM). He has been an advisor to GoldBroker since 2012. Egon von Greyerz started his working life in Geneva as a banker and thereafter spent 17 years as Finance Director and Executive Vice-Chairman of Dixons Group Plc. Since the 1990s EvG has been actively involved with financial investment activities including Mergers and Acquisitions and Asset allocation consultancy for private family funds.

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