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Radio Quebec - Les «complotistes» ont (presque) toujours raison
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11 views • May 30, 2020
Import YT 30 mai 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TzxLZ12kbg8&feature=youtu.be
Chaîne YT Radio-Québec : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
1- L'OMS confirme: il n'y aura pas de 2e vague.
2- Le COVID pas plus dangereux que la grippe: les médias 2 mois en retard sur le Net.
3- Trump immunise le corps social contre le Nouvel ordre mondial
*****Appuyez Radio-Québec l: http://www.paypal.me/AlexisCossette
Chaîne YT Radio-Québec : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
1- L'OMS confirme: il n'y aura pas de 2e vague.
2- Le COVID pas plus dangereux que la grippe: les médias 2 mois en retard sur le Net.
3- Trump immunise le corps social contre le Nouvel ordre mondial
*****Appuyez Radio-Québec l: http://www.paypal.me/AlexisCossette
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