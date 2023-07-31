Create New Account
$58 Countertop Water Distiller For Drinking, Pets, Neti Pot, CPAP, Ice Machine Removes Fluoride +++
Alex Hammer
Published 19 hours ago

This is one of the best health investments we've ever made! Here's the link!$58 Pure Water Distiller: https://amzn.to/3OCh1A2

Glass Carafe: https://amzn.to/3q9jloy

Megahome Model Distiller (the one I use): https://amzn.to/3QdNOfS

Bulk Citric Acid (for easy distiller cleaning): https://amzn.to/451tzGc

Trace Minerals Drops: https://amzn.to/3rXCKJu

Our Favorite Neti Pot: https://amzn.to/3OCfgTt

Neti Salt: https://amzn.to/4752FPP


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


👉 Link to book, 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533


Chad Crawford

https://www.youtube.com/@chadcrawford1502/videos

Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos

SKYWATCH_SWFL

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mikelu/videos?page=1

OCA

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ourcleanair/videos?page=1

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos


Shared from and subscribe to:

Plant Abundance

https://www.youtube.com/@plantabundance/videos


chemtrailsbible5gweather warfaregenocidedemonsnwo1984agenda 21geo-engineeringentitiesthe great reset

