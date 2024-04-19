approaching the third shabbat - wheat
10 views
•
Published 20 hours ago
•
Tomorrow is the third sabbath of sevens. This morning I went out to the field early to check on the wheat!
Keywords
rivka3rd shabbatemmer wheat
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos