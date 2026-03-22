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Anchor: How long can Iran sustain the closure of Strait of Hormuz?
Iranian Professor: Indefinitely
Anchor: But it harms your economy?
Iranian Professor: For Iran this is fight for nation survival, for you it is about Epstein class survival
Anchor: Why do you always bring Jeffrey Epstein to the argument?
@Slavyangrad