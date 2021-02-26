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"Warrior" - A Song Created For Steven D Kelley - Steven D Kelley is the Warrior - Beginning Jedi Warrior Prayer Spoken by Steven - Written by Steven D Kelley
Truth Cat Radio Videos
Truth Cat Radio Videos
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506 views • February 26, 2021

"WARRIOR" - A rap song, produced and written by Steven D Kelley, on Lesley Blair's Butterfield Music label, arrangement created based on written lyrics and sung by a man that went by the name 'Purpose Christ'. Now imprisoned for life. Video created by Steven D. Kelley. Steven says the Jedi Warrior Prayer, at the beginning. Steven D Kelley is the "Warrior". #OCCUPYTHEGETTY

"If you don't listen, you don't learn" - Steven D Kelley.

This is Cynthia and this is Steven's back-up video channel on Brighteon. Steven's main channel 'Truth Cat Radio', and original channel @Law17Gun, while at Revolution Radio have both been terminated by YouTube recently. All of the Truth Cat Radio videos are here. I plan to soon bring the original channel videos here too. Other than videos, the best place to find Steven is on his Telegram channel. Also, listening to his radio show.

#OccupyTheGetty and join the Telegram group! https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Follow Steven there where he can be reached everyday.

Thanks for listening to Steven and taking a stand, by joining his Telegram.

Please help support 'Truth Cat Radio', with a kind donation to keep the show rolling. Please say on PayPal that it's a 'Gift', for a 'Friend', on the transaction, because it's not a business. Thank you, with much appreciation for your caring generosity.

PayPal: [email protected]

Please Like, Share, Comment and Subscribe on this channel. Look at the other hundreds of videos from Steven D Kelley.

You can upload Steven's book for free, in the file section, at his Telegram channel that's mentioned above. There is also a video narration audio-book, that was kindly made by someone else reading his book for 6 hours on YouTube, "Lasers, Cavers, and Magic. Link, https://youtu.be/E78-ZL9Ik1Y

Steven's EMAIL is: [email protected] - use this to request the pdf book, request a psychic reiki healing, (eyes shown well, no glasses, describe the problem, full consent from the person receiving the healing), or learn about becoming a JEDI remote viewer, during your sleep in the 4D. Use this for correspondence, but not PayPal.

---

Join Steven's Telegram group today!

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

www.stevendkelley.com

Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

#OccupyTheGetty

Worldwide, you can listen to Steven D Kelley, on TruthCatRadio.com, 'LIVE', every Thursday Night, at 9:00 pm ET, 8:00 pm CT, 7:00 pm MT, 6:00 pm PT.

Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed) - Share Everywhere!

Here are Links to all sites relating to Steven D Kelley and Occupythegetty.

https://linktr.ee/stevenkelley

#Occupythegetty, #Stevendkelley

Keywords
steven d kelleyoccupy the gettyoccupythegettytruth cat radiotruthcatradiostevendkelleysteven kelley
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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