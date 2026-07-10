Pepper's Ghost - "She's In Love With The Moon" - Opening Night - [Indie Rock/Alternative]

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Pepper's Ghost is Rock & Roll band from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The band is known for their high-energy live show, classic rock, blues rock and southern rock-influenced sound, and the incredible range of the Montesano brothers' voices.
Anthony Montesano - vocals/guitar
Michael Montesano - vocals/guitar/piano
Rob Bennett - vocals/keyboards/guitar/saw
Bach - vocals/bass
Mike Smith - drums/chimes