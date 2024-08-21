“Unburdened?” With 44 years of bio-weapon program development!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)





Kamala Harris: "You can imagine what can be and be unburdened by what has been," "what can be unburdened by what has been," "what can be unburdened by what has been," "what can be unburdened by what has been."

Clay Clark: Doctor Judy Mikovits, what does it mean when Kamala Harris says, "what can be unburdened by what has been?"

Dr Judy Mikovits: Ah, I got it so. What has been since 1938 when Klaus Schwab was born, that was the year they removed all the cannabis and all the terpenes from our soil, all the plants that would detox the heavy metals from our waters. What Kamala Harris has done to California, to San Francisco since 1980? Why don't we just say June 10, 1980? So what they're unburdened with is their 44 years of bio-weapon program development at Fort Detrick in cancer. They called it the Cancer Institute. So what they created, in the forward to our book Plague, and Plague of Corruption is entitled "A disease able to affect the economies of nations."

So what did they do? Oh Kamala Harris, they experimented on the military, the gays, the IV drug users, and the prostitutes were the only people who could get gain of function HIV injected in every HBV shot since 1991.





08/14/2024 - ThriveTime Show with Clay Clark

Watch the Full Interview with General M. Flynn and Dr. Judy Mikovits: https://rumble.com/v5ayvsd-general-flynn-and-dr.-mikovits-w.h.o.-declares-global-emergency.html