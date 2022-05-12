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How Not To Govern
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31 views • May 12, 2022
Old McBiden Saw A Farm
* [Bidan] visited a farm today.
* Don’t worry America, Joe knows farms.
* Faux empathy on full display.
* He whistles past the graveyard, pursues meaningless gestures over solutions.
* Scranton Joe about to sell out America to China.
* Decoupling from China shouldn’t be a controversial position.
* We cannot continue to let China dictate American policy.
* Farming is a profession of hope; Biden’s [p]residency is one of doom.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 11 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305968203112
* [Bidan] visited a farm today.
* Don’t worry America, Joe knows farms.
* Faux empathy on full display.
* He whistles past the graveyard, pursues meaningless gestures over solutions.
* Scranton Joe about to sell out America to China.
* Decoupling from China shouldn’t be a controversial position.
* We cannot continue to let China dictate American policy.
* Farming is a profession of hope; Biden’s [p]residency is one of doom.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 11 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305968203112
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